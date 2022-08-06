Orcadian Energy’s (ORCA) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Orcadian Energy Price Performance

Shares of ORCA opened at GBX 33 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.98 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55. Orcadian Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 29.02 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.50 ($0.73).

About Orcadian Energy

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

