Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Open Lending updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Open Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.91. 1,809,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,205. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Open Lending Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

