Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,254,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

