Opacity Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $3.90 million and $12,044.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00133013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067627 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.