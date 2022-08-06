OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,451,077.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Choi acquired 57 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $641.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $11.81 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

