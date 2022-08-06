ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.23.
Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,256,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $229,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
