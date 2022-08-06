OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 824,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 741,403 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 80.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,527,000 after buying an additional 706,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after buying an additional 647,876 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5,280.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 422,224 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

