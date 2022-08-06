Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

OMEX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.7% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter worth $4,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

