OctoFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,865.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00007673 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $1.42 million and $18,865.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00061616 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars.

