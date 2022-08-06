ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading

