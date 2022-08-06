Observer Reaches Market Cap of $10.55 Million (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. Observer has a total market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $114,527.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Observer has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

