Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 674,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.