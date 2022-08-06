Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 674,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
