Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million. Nova also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Nova Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 67,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,890. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76. Nova has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $149.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 28.96%. Nova’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nova by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nova by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Nova by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

