Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 196,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 77.51%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

