Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.69.

Separately, CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $54.06 on Friday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.53. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

