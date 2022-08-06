Nimiq Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $15.48 million and $272,793.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,194.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.24 or 0.07472478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00167179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00265338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00692307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00602773 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005819 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,191,230,719 coins and its circulating supply is 9,624,230,719 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

