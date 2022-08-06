NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) COO Sells $671,673.24 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Campion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $113.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

