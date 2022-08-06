NFTX Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $38.23 or 0.00165180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and approximately $94,979.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

