NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,100 at Barclays

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 8,000 ($98.03) to GBX 8,100 ($99.25) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($96.19) to GBX 6,200 ($75.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($89.20) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.22) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,768.57 ($95.19).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,444 ($78.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,229.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,305.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,436.36. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,578 ($68.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($103.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NEXT Company Profile

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($69.94) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($83,930.89).

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.