Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Newtek Business Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NEWT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,969. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 134.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth $137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 137.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

