Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.
Newtek Business Services Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NEWT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,969. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity at Newtek Business Services
In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Newtek Business Services Company Profile
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.