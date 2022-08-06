Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.06.

Several analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

