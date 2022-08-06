NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $908.65 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.97-$2.03 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

NTCT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,610. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 41.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

