NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-2.03 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.97-$2.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.79. 609,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 41.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

