Neblio One Day Volume Tops $1.62 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 79.3% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,378,902 coins and its circulating supply is 19,302,242 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.