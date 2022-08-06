Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NRP stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 71.97% and a net margin of 58.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

