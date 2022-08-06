National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski Sells 31,536 Shares

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

National CineMedia Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.73. 1,348,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $141.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.76. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 638,641 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 110,702.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 226,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 219.6% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 168,413 shares in the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

