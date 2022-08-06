National Bankshares Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.50.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
TSE:CU opened at C$39.90 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.