National Bankshares Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.50.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

TSE:CU opened at C$39.90 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Canadian Utilities

In related news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$58,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at C$365,868.51. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $126,461.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.