NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Announces Earnings Results

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

NanoString Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NSTG traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,092. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,531,000 after acquiring an additional 44,127 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after acquiring an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.