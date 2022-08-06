Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $138.87 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Nano has a total market cap of $138.87 million and $1.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005814 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

