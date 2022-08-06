Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.19 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.10-0 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. 470,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

