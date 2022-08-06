Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,789 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 32,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 221,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

