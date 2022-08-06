M&T Bank Corp Sells 44,878 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,878 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $590.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $549.03 and a 200 day moving average of $557.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.