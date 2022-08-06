M&T Bank Corp Sells 427,534 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,534 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 32,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 190.5% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 105,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

