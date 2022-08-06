M&T Bank Corp Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

