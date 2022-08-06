M&T Bank Corp Acquires 33,908 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 530.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $908,052,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,832,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.78.

NYSE:COO opened at $330.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.08 and its 200-day moving average is $363.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.01 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

