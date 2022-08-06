Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSI. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.
Motorola Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %
NYSE:MSI traded up $10.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.21. 1,703,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,956. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.66 and a 200 day moving average of $222.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
