Monolith Market Capitalization Tops $3.08 Million (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $744.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monolith has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00133013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

