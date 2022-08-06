MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.0919

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $25,172.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MONK has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002546 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

