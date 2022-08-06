Monetta Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,021,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,461,050. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

