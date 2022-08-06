MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 550.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $81.29 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

