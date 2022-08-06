MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,702,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

