Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock.

Monarch Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Mining stock opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. Monarch Mining has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$55.08 million and a PE ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

