Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock.
Monarch Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Monarch Mining stock opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. Monarch Mining has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$55.08 million and a PE ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56.
About Monarch Mining
