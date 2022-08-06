Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Moderna worth $41,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Moderna by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $186.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.85. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,029 shares of company stock worth $91,997,025 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

