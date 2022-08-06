Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $43,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $191.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

