Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,523 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $34,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $168.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

