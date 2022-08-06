Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of MITK opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.82 million, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,647,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 444,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 82,297 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 59,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

