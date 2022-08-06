MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Cap of $21.64 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $21.64 million and approximately $330.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00008612 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00229177 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00513867 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,855,140 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

