Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.42-1.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,639. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $85,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $294,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.