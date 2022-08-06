MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.41-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.68 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.41-$4.65 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

MGPI stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 181,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,539. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $109.28.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

In related news, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,202 shares of company stock worth $1,120,098. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

