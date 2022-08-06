MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.