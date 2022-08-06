MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.
MGIC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.
MGIC Investment Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
MGIC Investment Company Profile
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.